Jordan Myles has gone on Twitter tonight to tell WWE that he's waiting for them to reach out.

According to Myles, if WWE doesn't contact him soon, he's going to make sure that his voice and movement are heard. The situation stems from the first design of his t-shirt that was considered racist.

His full tweet was, "If wwe doesn't reach out to me by tomorrow I'll make sure my voice and my movement will be heard.."

As reported a few days ago, Jordan Myles reportedly left work on a non-injury medical leave before the t-shirt controversy.

Also noted, WWE had released a statement about the t-shirt design a week ago.