Former Impact Knockouts Champion ODB made her return to the company at Thursday's Impact television tapings (results here) inside the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. ODB's Meat and Greet Food Truck recently burned down and the proceeds from this week's tapings will be to help get her food truck back up and running.

ODB cut a promo at tonight's taping thanking the fans for their support and telling her insurance company to kiss her ass. Taya Valkyrie came down and bragged about her expensive clothes and being the longest reigning Knockouts Champion. Taya offered to donate to ODB's cause and told ODB to get her "McRib-loving ass" out of her ring. ODB had enough and attacked Taya, who managed to escape shortly after.

Later in the night, ODB faced Taya (w/ Johnny Bravo) in a non-title match. They were teasing some dissension between Bravo and Taya. Bravo got on the apron and wanted a drink from ODB's flask, who gave him a sip. Taya got upset and was rolled up by ODB, who picked up the win. Jordynne Grace came out to raise ODB's hand.

ODB spoke to Wrestling Inc. this week on our WINCLY podcast and had teased her appearance at the show.

"It's like, 'Oh sh*t!' Could this be another run for me? It's crazy how bad things happen and then better things come out of it. I'm open for anything so whatever we can do to keep going. I can still go so bring on the Knockouts," teased ODB.

"I always bring my gear but I can also kick ass in my jeans. You better watch out because you never know what I'm gonna do."

You can also help ODB, and receive cool merchandise, by donating to her IndieGoGo campaign by clicking here. ODB's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of Thursday's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview ODB discusses how her efforts to re-build her food truck are going, who in WWE told her to go to TNA in 2007 and more.

MrEddyG contributed to this article.