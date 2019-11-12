As previously reported, CM Punk made a surprise appearance on tonight's episode of WWE Backstage and announced that he will be appearing next week, while it was revealed that The Miz and Paige have signed new multi-year deals with WWE. The men's Team SmackDown was also finalized. Below are some more highlights from the show:

- Samoa Joe (along with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Renee Young, and Paige) were on the panel for tonight's WWE Backstage. Joe has been out of action since last month with a broken thumb. On tonight's show he called the injury "day-to-day" and it would be a few more weeks before he'd be back in the ring.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was in studio on tonight's WWE Backstage to talk about WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's transformation.

"I love it," Foley said. "One of the keys to successful long-term, you have to tweak your image before the audience realizes it needs tweaking. Bray Wyatt went to the drawing board and came up with something completely original and unforgettable."



- NXT Champion Adam Cole was a guest on WWE Backstage and spoke about his crazy week when he go to SmackDown on short notice to main event against Daniel Bryan. Cole then faced Seth Rollins on RAW the Monday after.


- Comedian Gabriel Iglesias appeared on WWE Backstage for a "Promo School" segment, going up against Samoa Joe. You can check out both promos in the videos below.




- Johnny Gargano is out of Survivor Series weekend due to a neck injury from Finn Balor's attack a few weeks ago.