On the November 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho announced fans could pre-order A Little Bit of the Bubbly sparkling wine. Taking his meme after winning the AEW World Championship at All Out to another level.

Two days later, Jericho gave an update that 10,000 bottles had sold.

A prominent wine magazine, Wine Spectator, has since picked up the story and spoke with some of the key people involved in the story.

"Getting your own spirit is not easy," Jericho said. "It was not something I wanted to go down the same road again, so there were certain specifics I was looking for."

The sparkling wine is being made by Nocking Point Wines in Walla Walla, Washington, which is co-owned by actor Stephen Amell.

"It came together remarkably fast for anything to do with alcohol," Amell said. "This thing went from a viral sensation to wine being finished and television being produced around it within six weeks."

In his first-ever singles match, Amell lost to Christopher Daniels at last year's All In. A Little Bit of the Bubbly is currently selling at $46 for two bottles.