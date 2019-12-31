Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have taken to Twitter to make some comments after last night's wacky wedding segment between Bobby Lashley and Lana.

RAW took an unexpected turn last night when former Riott Squad member, Liv Morgan, made her return to WWE as one of numerous people that interrupted Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding. To add to the drama, Morgan objected to the ceremony and announced that the love of her life, Lana, was betraying their love by marrying Lashley.

Rose and Deville both took to Twitter after the show went off the air. Deville began by writing out, "Welp... my mind is blown."

Rose then tweeted out alongside an expressionless emoji, "No words...", to which Deville responded, "I know my friend, I know."

During the Season 9 premier of Total Divas back in October 2019, WWE followed Deville and Rose as they pitched an LGBTQ storyline to WWE that they wanted to be involved in. It also seemed like WWE had been moving toward some sort of romantic storyline between the two when they had a lingering exchange in the ring during an episode of SmackDown earlier in the year.

We have yet to see Deville and Rose actually progress into a romantic angle with one another. On recent episodes of SmackDown, it seems more likely that the tag team "Fire & Desire" is actually headed towards a breakup.

LGBTQ material has been used in the past by WWE, however, it's something they simmered down during the "PG era". Veteran fans may remember the debut of Mickie James and subsequent love angle she had with Trish Stratus that culminated at WrestleMania 22. Or another famous (or infamous, as some would consider it) story was the "publicity stunt" wedding between former tag team champions, Billy and Chuck.

You can read the full tweets from Mandy and Sonya below:

