Last night, Mauro Ranallo made his return to WWE TV, calling matches for NXT. His return comes after informing WWE officials that he would be coming back following a week+ absence after some shots that Corey Graves took at him on Twitter.

When he made his return, the NXT Universe embraced him with open arms, giving him a standing ovation and chanting "Mama Mia", Mauro's famous line.

Following the tweets from Graves last week, Mauro deleted his Twitter account. His account is still deleted as of this writing. As previously reported, Mauro was reportedly adamant that he wanted to get back to work this week and get into the normal routine.

You can watch Mauro's return below: