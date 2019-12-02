Mauro Ranallo is reportedly returning to WWE NXT TV this Wednesday night.

Ranallo has informed WWE officials that he will be returning to work this week, according to a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Ranallo is set to call this week's NXT episode with Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

As we've noted, Mauro missed last Wednesday's episode and the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view after SmackDown announcer Corey Graves made two tweets criticizing his commentary during the "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. WWE blamed Mauro's absence on blowing his voice out after getting too excited during Takeover. It was originally believed that Mauro would be back last Wednesday, but he missed the show and was said to be in "rough shape" as far as his mental health went. Tom Phillips replaced him last Wednesday.

Mauro, who has been open about his mental health issues in the past, has not returned to social media after de-activating his accounts last weekend.

Graves apologized for the tweets during his "After The Bell" podcast last week, and was reportedly making the Twitter comments to build towards the brand supremacy storyline at Survivor Series. Graves' apology went like this:

"What's up, everybody? Welcome to After The Bell, I am Corey Graves. A ton to get to this week as we do every week but before we go any further, on a personal note, I needed to address something. This past Saturday, during the 'Takeover: WarGames' event, I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize."

As seen below, Graves' main tweet has been deleted but his comments on Chicago hip-hop references is still live.

The deleted tweet read like this, "Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I'd imagine they have a lot to offer. #NXTTakeoverWarGames"

Stay tuned for updates on Mauro's status.

