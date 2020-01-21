- Beyond Wrestling announced on IWTV.com that they have been given the approval to shoot a network pilot for March 2020. Launched in 2009 and owned by Drew Cordeiro, Beyond Wrestling currently bills itself as "independent wrestling's most-watched YouTube Channel" and is based out of Worcester, Massachusetts. In addition to airing weekly content on YouTube, they also have stream content with the IndependentWrestling.TV service. Last year, the company created the live weekly series Uncharted Territory, which has included thirty-one episodes across two seasons.

"Our popularity exploded in 2019," stated Beyond Wrestling owner Drew Cordeiro. "When we first started taping matches in a garage in Elyria, Ohio in 2009 I would have never imagined how big Beyond Wrestling would become. Each day we grow our YouTube channel with millions of fans from around the world watching. IWTV.LIVE continues to be an incredible partner for premium live streaming content, but we must explore all options in the name of further distribution."

The pilot will be filmed Sunday, March 1, 2020 inside the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 24 at noon ET.

- Starting today, FITE AEW+ subscribers will gain access to the entire AEW Dark weekly series as part of their subscription at no extra charge. AEW Dark episodes will air live every Tuesday at 7pm ET and show highlights of the best dark matches from the previous AEW Dynamite episodes.

- FITE also announced that they will be airing the NJPW: The New Beginning In Osaka pay-per-view event live on Sunday, February 9th. Some of the matches scheduled for the event include Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA, Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryu Lee. Okada, Jay White, Will Ospreay, SANADA and many more NJPW wrestlers will join them in action. You can subscribe to FITE by clicking here.

- VoicesofWrestling.com released their sixth annual NJPW Year in Review eBook. The eBook takes a detailed look at all things NJPW in 2019 and includes stats, profiles, history, art and much more. The book is available now at this link, both on Amazon's Kindle store as well as a Name Your Own Price (including free) download option.

- Legendary NJPW star Minoru Suzuki will be appearing at Bloodsport III on April 2nd to take on Chris Dickenson. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating, "You want hard hitting, bone crushing action? We got that. Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III - @suzuki_D_minoru vs @DirtyDickinson"

Both Suzuki and Dickinson are veterans of Bloodsport. The former fought Barnett to a time limit draw at Bloodsport I, while Dickinson replaced Jon Moxley during Bloodsport II when the current IWGP United States Champion had an MRSA infection in his elbow. He ended up losing to Barnett.

Bloodsport III is scheduled to take place in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania weekend. The event, which has matches that feature hybrid MMA/pro wrestling-style bouts, will have no ropes and the only way to win is by knockout or submission. It is being put on by Game Changer Wrestling and Barnett. Jeff Cobb and Davey Boy Smith Jr. are both signed for the event, and one of the first major bouts announced was Barnett v. Moxley.

You can check out the announcement below: