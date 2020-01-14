A match between two tough competitors is finally happening. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will be facing Jon Moxley at Barnett's Bloodsport III on April 2nd. Barnett took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating:

"The match you've waited for Barnett vs @JonMoxley. Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III 4/2 from The Cuban Club in Ybor City. Get your tickets now! https://Bloodsport2020.eventbrite.com"

It was previously reported that Moxley was scheduled to face Barnett at Bloodsport II back in September, but due to the MRSA infection in his elbow, Moxley was unable to make the event.

Bloodsport III is scheduled to take place in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania weekend. The event, which has matches that feature hybrid MMA/pro wrestling-style bouts, will have no ropes and the only way to win is by knockout or submission. It is being put on by Game Changer Wrestling and Barnett. The only other wrestler signed for Bloodsport III at the moment is Jeff Cobb.

You can check out the announcement below: