It looks like Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be taking advantage of his win at the Opera Cup for MLW. Josh Barnett announced that the multi-time tag team champion will be appearing at Bloodsport III on April 2nd.

Barnett took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating:

"Davey Boy Smith Jr. returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport! Catch Wrestling with the power of a bulldog! @DBSmithjr @GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport"

Bloodsport III is scheduled to take place in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania weekend. The event, which has matches that feature hybrid MMA/pro wrestling-style bouts, will have no ropes and the only way to win is by knockout or submission. It is being put on by Game Changer Wrestling and Barnett. Jeff Cobb is signed for the event, and one of the first major bouts announced is Barnett v. Jon Moxley.

