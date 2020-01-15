- Above is the AEW Pre-Dynamite Live video for tonight's "Bash at the Beach" edition from Miami, featuring Spanish language commentator Alex Abrahantes. AEW hosts the live streams on Wednesdays, which includes a live chat on YouTube. This stream was filmed live backstage at the Watsco Center in Miami and features appearances from several AEW wrestlers.

Remember to join us at 8pm ET later tonight for live Dynamite coverage, and you can click here for photos & videos of the special set for tonight's show, along with the line-up.

- AEW posted this behind-the-scenes footage of the Memphis Wrestling Legends being honored at last Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Southaven, Mississippi, which is in the Memphis area.

The special segment featured tributes to Randy Savage and Angelo Poffo (represented by Lanny Poffo), Lance Russell (represented by Shane Russell), Brian Christopher Lawler (represented by Kevin Lawler), "Hot Stuff" Eddie and Tommy Gilbert (represented by the Gilbert family), Jimmy Valiant, The Rock & Roll Express, Austin Idol, and Dave Brown. The Memphis Wrestling Legends were also honored on this week's AEW Dark episode. Last week's Dynamite show also opened with a 10-bell salute for the Legends, and saw Dave Brown do some commentary.

- As reported earlier today, AEW and WarnerMedia have announced that their deal for AEW Dynamite on TNT has been extended through 2023. It was also announced that the two sides have agreed on a new AEW series to premiere at a later date. You can click here to read the full announcement with comments from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, and you can click here to read insider details on the deal, including how much money it's worth to AEW.

Khan and AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to react to the big news.

Tony tweeted, "4 more years! 4 more years! 4 more years! #AEWDynamite"

Cody tweeted earlier in the day that today would be a good day for wrestling fans, adding that he was "pinching" himself "for sure."

"The revolution will (continue to) be televised [TV emoji]," Cody would later tweet after the announcement was made.

You can see their full tweets below: