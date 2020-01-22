WWE Hall of Famer Booker T missed this week's WWE Backstage episode because he's currently on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave" cruise.

Host Renee Young indicated on last night's Backstage episode that her co-host was not on the show because he was still training for a potential ring return at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place in his hometown of Houston.

It should be noted that Booker has been booked for Jericho's cruise since the line-up was first announced back on September 13. Several WWE Hall of Famers are on the cruise, including Ric Flair and members of the nWo, who will be inducted for a second time during WrestleMania 36 Weekend in April.

A fan who is on the cruise this week noted on Twitter that Booker commented on how he was able to appear on Jericho's cruise, while working for WWE.

"Because I'm a grown ass man and I do whatever the f--k I want," Booker allegedly said.

We've noted how Booker has talked about possibly returning to the ring in Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and how there have been rumors of WWE doing a match between The Revival and WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat. There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for Booker to wrestle on Sunday, but Booker responded to a WWE On FOX tweet and said he will be ready.

Stay tuned for updates on Booker's status. You can see the related tweets below: