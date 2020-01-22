WWE Hall of Famer Booker T missed this week's WWE Backstage episode because he's currently on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave" cruise.
Host Renee Young indicated on last night's Backstage episode that her co-host was not on the show because he was still training for a potential ring return at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place in his hometown of Houston.
It should be noted that Booker has been booked for Jericho's cruise since the line-up was first announced back on September 13. Several WWE Hall of Famers are on the cruise, including Ric Flair and members of the nWo, who will be inducted for a second time during WrestleMania 36 Weekend in April.
A fan who is on the cruise this week noted on Twitter that Booker commented on how he was able to appear on Jericho's cruise, while working for WWE.
"Because I'm a grown ass man and I do whatever the f--k I want," Booker allegedly said.
We've noted how Booker has talked about possibly returning to the ring in Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and how there have been rumors of WWE doing a match between The Revival and WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat. There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for Booker to wrestle on Sunday, but Booker responded to a WWE On FOX tweet and said he will be ready.
Stay tuned for updates on Booker's status. You can see the related tweets below:
*will be. #rumbleready https://t.co/ihQICLAsEr— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 21, 2020
Booker T just explained how he was able to do the cruise since he is a WWE guy. His answer was "because I'm a grown ass man and I do whatever the f--k I want."— 'GoodMicWork' Greg Morgan (@GoodMicWork) January 22, 2020
Works for me!#CruiseOfJericho