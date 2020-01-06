A few days ago, it was announced that former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella got engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki took to Instagram and revealed that Artem popped the question back in November while they were in France. She said yes.

She wrote, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc [heart emoji] I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

During her time on DWTS, Nikki was in a highly-publicized relationship with John Cena. The two starting dating in 2012 and their relationship was a key storyline during Total Divas and Bellas. Cena proposed to her in 2017 at WrestleMania 33, but their wedding, set in May of 2018, was called off on April 15th of that year. According to HollywoodLife, Cena is happy for the couple.

"He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well," a source told HollywoodLife. "Nikki was an extremely important part of John's life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on."

John has since become mixed with various Hollywood films while also in a relationship of his own with Shay Shariatzadeh, who he met while shooting Play With Fire in Vancouver, Canada. Nikki has been very vocal about her relationship with John while he himself has talked about on a variety of platforms. They both appeared to wish each other the best following the breakup.

"John and Nikki are on great terms, he wants nothing but the best for her," another insider adds. "And it's not a big shock or anything, John knows how happy she is with Artem and how much she wants to settle down so he was expecting this sooner or later. He will always cherish his memories with Nikki but he's moved on too. John's very happy with his girlfriend Shay so that makes it easier to accept Nikki moving on."

There's no word yet on when the wedding will take place, but stay tuned for updates.