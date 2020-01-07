2019 was a quiet year for John Cena in the WWE. It was the first time since 2002 that Cena did not have a pay-per-view match due to his commitments to Hollywood. However, Cena has remained adamant that his WWE career is far from over. Cena spoke with the Belfast Telegraph on this topic.

"'I hope they (the fans) always view me as a member of the WWE, because I am," Cena said. "Whether it's watching the events or being able to participate, any chance I'm given to answer this question, WWE is my family.

"It's weird that the culture is, you either do this or you do that, and for 20 years I've been trying to tell people, 'No, it's all really cool'. So I don't ever want to not be known as a WWE superstar."

2019 saw Cena make various TV appearances. He also appeared and starred in Fighting with My Family and Playing with Fire in 2019. Cena is set to star the ninth Fast & Furious movie in 2020, and he will have a voice role in Dolittle in 2020. He will play a role in The Suicide Squad that is set to release in 2021.

Last year, at WrestleMania 35, Cena made a return as the Doctor of Thuganomics in a segment with Elias. He could make an appearance similar to that. Cena does not rule out a WrestleMania appearance this year.

"I can't perform as much as the current ones because I'm a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I'm not saying that world is shut off," Cena said. "I'm trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation or a WrestleMania conversation."