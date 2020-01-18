WWE was in Lafayette, Louisiana last night where Liv Morgan returned to the ring for the first time since July.

Morgan teamed up with Rusev to defeated Lana and Bobby Lashley. As seen in the photos below, Morgan changed up her ring gear a bit.

Last month, Morgan crashed the couple's wedding to reveal she was a former love interest of Lana's. Morgan would shove Lana's face into the giant cake that was in the ring (also where Rusev was hiding).

Last week, Morgan came to the ring during Lashley and Rusev's match, but Lana got the best of her by throwing a drink in Morgan's face and launching her into the barricade.

As noted, Morgan and Rusev will face Lana and Lashley on this Monday's RAW in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.