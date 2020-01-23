- Dave Bautista will serve as grand marshal of the Gasparilla Pirate Fest this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Tampa, FL. His close personal friend, Titus O'Neil, will serve as grand marshal of the Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade in Tampa, FL on Saturday, February 8th.

Titus recently teased some upcoming big news with Bautista, and the two attended last Saturday's UFC 246 event together.

- Alfred Konuwa, who writes wrestling columns for Forbes, was on the NPR Weekend Edition this past week honoring the life and legacy of "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson, which you can check out here.

- Earlier this week, WWE Backstage took place with special guest Becky Lynch and CM Punk returning as an analyst. Following the program, host Renee Young posted the Instagram video below of herself, Punk, Lynch and Paige walking out of the FOX studio for the show. As Paige walked out of the room, she exclaimed, "We're back b-tches!"

