Stephanie McMahon has made it quite clear these past couple of years how important it is for the WWE to focus on the women's division. McMahon, who helped inspire the Women's Evolution, is amazed at how far they've come since the movement was announced two years ago.

During her interview on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, McMahon touched on Natalya and Lacey Evans' match at Crown Jewel and how she couldn't believe the positivity the fans shared during the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia, as well as in Abu Dhabi, between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss three years ago.

"When you talk about Saudi Arabia and Lacey and Natalya having the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia, and you couple that with the first-ever women's match in Abu Dhabi, when the audience chanted 'This is hope,' then in Saudi Arabia they simply chanted 'This is awesome,' then you think about WrestleMania 35 this past year and our women were the main event, it's just an incredible time to be part of the WWE," McMahon exclaimed.

Additionally, McMahon thanked the women's roster not only from the WWE, but from the indies as well for setting the bar high, and for inspiring young girls like her daughters.

"Thank you to every single woman who has ever stepped foot in what we call the squared circle," McMahon graciously mentioned. "From any independent promotion, from anywhere, ever since the beginning of wrestling in the world. A huge thanks also goes to, of course, the way that we started training and recruiting our women, and that, of course, is my husband, Triple H, for hiring the first-ever female coach at the Performance Center. All the changes really started there. Then, you go to our fans, who really made the movement happen in the WWE with the #GiveDivasAChance.

"Being a mom of three girls, and having them grow up in this business, I actually said to Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair before their match at WrestleMania 35, I called them over and I thanked them because my three girls would be sitting in the front row later that night, watching our women as the main event, simply because that's the way it is.

"It wasn't a match buried in the middle of the card. It wasn't the same portrayal that I grew up with when I was younger. These women are being featured in the main event because they are the biggest stars, with the biggest storyline, and they were right where they deserved to be. Anybody can be anything they want to be. It's so important, especially for girls and women to know that they can do anything they want to do, but they have to work hard and believe in themselves."

