The Bella Twins are officially retired from WWE, but they remain closely linked with the company through Total Divas and Total Bellas. They made an appearance on Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" YouTube show, which you can watch in the video above.

During the show, The Bella Twins revealed that they worked at Hooters for several years before getting into wrestling. Their grandfather didn't want them to be wrestlers, but after he passed away, it was still in their hearts to get into the business. When they started with WWE, they revealed that they pitched "Nicole Fo Show" and "Brie-zy for Sheezy" to be their ring names. They also discussed what it was like backstage in the locker room early in their careers.

"Some are your really good friends, and some aren't," Nikki said. "Then you're dealing with TV time, and for so long, women only got a few minutes so it would get really catty backstage."

Brie added on talking about how competitive it would get.

"One spot would just be 20 girls going for that one spot so there would definitely be arguments or girls would get jealous of each other," Brie said. "You would see the cat claws come out."

Nikki and Brie talked about the 'women's revolution' and what it meant to them.

"Well, when we realized all the girls got on the same page, we created this 'women's evolution'," Nikki said. "When we band together, we can literally break barriers."

"For us, it was amazing to see that," Brie said.

Nikki also recounted a story about Vince McMahon calling her to main event the Evolution pay per view.

"Before that, Vince called me. He's like, 'I want to do this all women's pay per view, and you're someone who I want to main event, and I want you to go against Ronda Rousey.' It was the first time I ever got to be a headline and be the main event which is so amazing," Nikki said. "It gave everyone credibility. 'Hey women can do this.'"

New episodes of "Cold As Balls" are scheduled to air each Tuesday on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel. Upcoming guests include Olympic athlete Lolo Jones and NBA Cavs star JR Smith. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cold as Balls" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.