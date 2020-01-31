- Above is a promo for the season 5 premiere of WWE Ride Along, which will air on the WWE Network tonight at 7:30pm ET before SmackDown on FOX begins at 8pm ET. The episode will feature Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in one car, and Carmella & Corey Graves in the other car.

- WWE Producer Fit Finlay turns 62 years old today. As noted, Finlay underwent a shoulder replacement surgery on Thursday and seems to be doing alright. Also, today would have been the 54th birthday of former WWE and WCW star Jorge Gonzalez (Giant Gonzalez, El Gigante).

- As noted earlier this month at this link, Irish wrestler "Valkyrie Cain" Aoife Cusack had been signed to work the WWE NXT UK brand. She worked the recent NXT UK TV tapings in York, England, in a match against Amale. The match was taped both nights, indicating a possible re-shoot of the original plans. The 23 year old, who trained at the same Fight Factory Pro Wrestling school as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, is a top women's talent in Europe.

As seen below, a unique vignette for her NXT UK arrival aired on this week's show, announcing her debut for the February 13 episode on the WWE Network. She will be using just the Aoife Valkyrie name.