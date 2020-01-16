WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away yesterday at the age of 75.

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family," Vince wrote.

We will keep you updated on if Johnson's cause of death is released, and if any other notable wrestling stars pay tribute. You can click here for WWE's statement on Johnson, and you can click here for other wrestler/promotion comments on Johnson's passing, or you can click here to see the WWE NXT and AEW tributes & 10-bell salutes for Johnson as their Wednesday TV events. You can also click here to read more comments from Triple H and others.

Below is Vince's full tweet: