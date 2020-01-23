Roman Reigns is the current favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match at -500. Reigns is followed by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at +200 and Drew McIntyre at +450. The odds do not get long after the top three with three big names following them. Cain Velasquez is at +550, CM Punk is at +600 and Edge is at +750. Velasquez has confirmed that he will be at the Royal Rumble, but Edge has denied multiple times that he will not be making an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, and Punk's in-ring status is unclear at this point. Going further down, John Cena and Tyson Fury have the same odds at +2500. Conor McGregor made his return to the UFC with a win against Donald Cerrone, and his odds of winning the Royal Rumble are at +7000. The Undertaker, Triple H and Velveteen Dream, who has been out due to a back injury, share the same odds with McGregor.

Shayna Baszler, who recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble at -330. Charlotte Flair closely follows her at +200. The odds widen up after that with Ronda Rousey, who hasn't made an appearance since losing at WrestleMania 35, is at +1000, Sasha Banks is at +1300 and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is at +1500. Ruby Riott, who has been out after undergoing two separate shoulder surgeries, is at +4000, and Paige, who retired in 2018, is at +4500.

Roman Reigns is a slight favorite at -180 in his Falls Count Anywhere match against King Corbin. Becky Lynch is a -300 favorite to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. Bayley is a -200 favorite to retain her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship against Lacey Evans. Bray Wyatt is a considerable favorite to retain the WWE Universal Championship in a Strap Match against Daniel Bryan at -600.

Below are the betting odds for tonight with the favorites listed first via leading sportsbook Bovada. For those unfamiliar with reading the betting odds, a minus sign represents the favorite, while the plus sign indicates the underdog. The size of the corresponding number tells us how favored or unfavorable the wrestler(s) happen to be at a given time, although odds do fluctuate and even reverse altogether.

All matches listed below are under "end of broadcast" grading, meaning the final result in the event of a match being restarted or having the decision reversed.

Singles Match (Falls Count Anywhere)

Roman Reigns -180

King Corbin +140

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch -300

Asuka +200

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley -200

Lacey Evans +150

WWE Universal Championship (Strap Match)

Bray Wyatt -600

Daniel Bryan +350

Women's Royal Rumble Winner

Shayna Baszler 1/3

Charlotte Flair 2/1

Ronda Rousey 10/1

Sasha Banks 13/1

Rhea Ripley 15/1

Lacey Evans 20/1

Kairi Sane 23/1

Becky Lynch 30/1

Nikki Cross 30/1

Alexa Bliss 35/1

Liv Morgan 35/1

Nia Jax 35/1

AJ Lee 40/1

Ruby Riott 40/1

Asuka 45/1

Bayley 45/1

Carmella 45/1

Mandy Rose 45/1

Paige 45/1

Sonya Deville 55/1

Io Shirai 55/1

Candice LeRae 65/1

Dana Brooke 65/1

Men's Royal Rumble Winner

Roman Reigns 1/2

Brock Lesnar 2/1

Drew McIntyre 9/2

Cain Velasquez 11/2

CM Punk 6/1

Edge 15/2

Kevin Owens 9/1

Bray Wyatt 15/1

Daniel Bryan 18/1

Finn Balor 18/1

Keith Lee 18/1

Aleister Black 23/1

Braun Strowman 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Tyson Fury 25/1

AJ Styles 33/1

Ricochet 35/1

Tommaso Ciampa 35/1

Randy Orton 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Seth Rollins 40/1

Andrade 45/1

Big E 45/1

The Rock 45/1

Kofi Kingston 50/1

Lars Sullivan 50/1

Matt Riddle 50/1

Adam Cole 50/1

Rey Mysterio 50/1

Rusev 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Baron Corbin 70/1

Buddy Murphy 70/1

Conor McGregor 70/1

Elias 70/1

Erick Rowan 70/1

Humberto Carrillo 70/1

Johnny Gargano 70/1

Mustafa Ali 70/1

The Undertaker 70/1

Triple H 70/1

Velveteen Dream 70/1

Walter 70/1

Akam 100/1

Bobby Lashley 100/1

Cedric Alexander 100/1

Cesaro 100/1

Dolph Ziggler 100/1

Jeff Hardy 100/1

Pete Dunne 100/1