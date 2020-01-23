Roman Reigns is the current favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match at -500. Reigns is followed by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at +200 and Drew McIntyre at +450. The odds do not get long after the top three with three big names following them. Cain Velasquez is at +550, CM Punk is at +600 and Edge is at +750. Velasquez has confirmed that he will be at the Royal Rumble, but Edge has denied multiple times that he will not be making an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, and Punk's in-ring status is unclear at this point. Going further down, John Cena and Tyson Fury have the same odds at +2500. Conor McGregor made his return to the UFC with a win against Donald Cerrone, and his odds of winning the Royal Rumble are at +7000. The Undertaker, Triple H and Velveteen Dream, who has been out due to a back injury, share the same odds with McGregor.
Shayna Baszler, who recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble at -330. Charlotte Flair closely follows her at +200. The odds widen up after that with Ronda Rousey, who hasn't made an appearance since losing at WrestleMania 35, is at +1000, Sasha Banks is at +1300 and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is at +1500. Ruby Riott, who has been out after undergoing two separate shoulder surgeries, is at +4000, and Paige, who retired in 2018, is at +4500.
Roman Reigns is a slight favorite at -180 in his Falls Count Anywhere match against King Corbin. Becky Lynch is a -300 favorite to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. Bayley is a -200 favorite to retain her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship against Lacey Evans. Bray Wyatt is a considerable favorite to retain the WWE Universal Championship in a Strap Match against Daniel Bryan at -600.
Below are the betting odds for tonight with the favorites listed first via leading sportsbook Bovada. For those unfamiliar with reading the betting odds, a minus sign represents the favorite, while the plus sign indicates the underdog. The size of the corresponding number tells us how favored or unfavorable the wrestler(s) happen to be at a given time, although odds do fluctuate and even reverse altogether.
All matches listed below are under "end of broadcast" grading, meaning the final result in the event of a match being restarted or having the decision reversed.
Singles Match (Falls Count Anywhere)
Roman Reigns -180
King Corbin +140
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Becky Lynch -300
Asuka +200
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley -200
Lacey Evans +150
WWE Universal Championship (Strap Match)
Bray Wyatt -600
Daniel Bryan +350
Women's Royal Rumble Winner
Shayna Baszler 1/3
Charlotte Flair 2/1
Ronda Rousey 10/1
Sasha Banks 13/1
Rhea Ripley 15/1
Lacey Evans 20/1
Kairi Sane 23/1
Becky Lynch 30/1
Nikki Cross 30/1
Alexa Bliss 35/1
Liv Morgan 35/1
Nia Jax 35/1
AJ Lee 40/1
Ruby Riott 40/1
Asuka 45/1
Bayley 45/1
Carmella 45/1
Mandy Rose 45/1
Paige 45/1
Sonya Deville 55/1
Io Shirai 55/1
Candice LeRae 65/1
Dana Brooke 65/1
Men's Royal Rumble Winner
Roman Reigns 1/2
Brock Lesnar 2/1
Drew McIntyre 9/2
Cain Velasquez 11/2
CM Punk 6/1
Edge 15/2
Kevin Owens 9/1
Bray Wyatt 15/1
Daniel Bryan 18/1
Finn Balor 18/1
Keith Lee 18/1
Aleister Black 23/1
Braun Strowman 25/1
John Cena 25/1
Tyson Fury 25/1
AJ Styles 33/1
Ricochet 35/1
Tommaso Ciampa 35/1
Randy Orton 40/1
Samoa Joe 40/1
Seth Rollins 40/1
Andrade 45/1
Big E 45/1
The Rock 45/1
Kofi Kingston 50/1
Lars Sullivan 50/1
Matt Riddle 50/1
Adam Cole 50/1
Rey Mysterio 50/1
Rusev 50/1
The Miz 50/1
Baron Corbin 70/1
Buddy Murphy 70/1
Conor McGregor 70/1
Elias 70/1
Erick Rowan 70/1
Humberto Carrillo 70/1
Johnny Gargano 70/1
Mustafa Ali 70/1
The Undertaker 70/1
Triple H 70/1
Velveteen Dream 70/1
Walter 70/1
Akam 100/1
Bobby Lashley 100/1
Cedric Alexander 100/1
Cesaro 100/1
Dolph Ziggler 100/1
Jeff Hardy 100/1
Pete Dunne 100/1