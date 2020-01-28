We are just a little over a week until the start of the XFL's re-debut and there is still work to be done. Following the initial draft, all eight teams of the XFL totaled 568 players. Earlier this week, rosters were finalized and there are now 416 players in the league.

There is still time for some changes, however, as discussed by Commissioner Oliver Luck on the XFL's official website. Players can still be added, traded or dropped at any given point. Luck did discuss the idea od two QB's as a priority compared to anything else.

"We decided we wanted to get two really solid players at the quarterback position for each team, "Luck stated. "Based on what I saw, we did that. I'll be shocked if any team has the same quarterback through Week 10 just given the nature of the game, the fact that it's a startup and we have some good defensive players coming off the edge."

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl. The first game is Saturday, February 8 at 2 p.m. ET with the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons on ABC, followed by the Houston Roughnecks hosting the Los Angeles Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the names that will be on the rosters for each team:

