On last night's WWE Backstage, it was announced that WWE superstar John Cena will be making his WWE return on the February 28th episode of Smackdown in Boston, Massachusetts. Cena's last WWE appearance was back in July on the RAW Reunion where he had a rap battle against The Usos.

Cena has previously teased a WrestleMania appearance. He has also talked about wanting a more significant role in this year's WrestleMania.

Cena took to Twitter to thank WWE for allowing him to return, joking that he was promoting The Invisible Man.

"Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan".

Cena's tweet is tongue-in-cheek playing off of his "You Can't See Me" catchphrase. The Invisible Man is an upcoming horror thriller set to release on February 28th, the same day Cena will make his Smackdown appearance. However, Cena has not been announced for the movie and does not have an affiliation with it. WWE confirmed that Cena's comment was a joke, stating on WWE.com, "Cena took to Twitter to joke about all the times he has told us we, well, can't."

