On this week's WWE Backstage it was announced John Cena will be appearing on the February 28 episode of SmackDown in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cena's last WWE TV appearance was back in July on the RAW Reunion where he had a rap battle with The Usos.

As noted, Cena reportedly wants to have a more significant role on this year's WrestleMania.

"Those spots are very coveted. There are performers who work all year, 250 shows a year, they earn those spots," Cena said. "I would love to earn one, at least. And the way you do that is by Vince McMahon, the head of creative, calling you up and being like, 'Hey pal, I'd like you to do this.' And then I say yes sir, and then I kind of put my own spin on it."

Last WrestleMania he showed up as his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick in a segment with Elias.



