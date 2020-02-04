Kurt Angle's last match was at WrestleMania 35 in a losing effort against Baron Corbin. Angle subsequently retired and has sinced moved on from an in-ring career to transitioning to a role as a producer for WWE. Angle was asked by Mark Freund of WHO-HD about possibly returning to the ring. Angle shot it down citing his age and fatigue, but he took time to reflect on his career in WWE and TNA.

"No, I had my time," admitted Angle. "I'm at the age of 51."

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that his body is banged up. He also has some regrets that his best years in the ring were spent in TNA, and not the company where he first because a Superstar.

"My body is pretty banged up, and I had a great career. It's unfortunate that my best years were with a smaller company and not WWE, but that's a choice I made. I did it for my own benefit, for my own health, and that was the right decision to make," Angle said.

"I was able to travel all over the world both in amateur and pro wrestling. I got to see many things that a lot of people don't get to see, and I took advantage of that. I would tour countries and tour cities see their cultures and see what they do; see their famous places. I can look back now and say I did it, and that was the most interesting part of my career."

