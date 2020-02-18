Early this morning, Randy Orton went on Twitter to send a message to new NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle. Riddle responded to Orton's tweet writing, "I woke up at the crack of noon today and saw this, and I all I could think was 'Randy is the Coolest! Also don't smash my head with a chair bro' #viper #bro #stallion."

Riddle responded in his laid-back manner continuing a trend of his responses towards other wrestlers in WWE who have expressed their dislike of Riddle. Riddle and Brock Lesnar were involved in a backstage interaction at the Royal Rumble, and despite reported backstage heat Riddle may have gotten from the incident, Riddle continued to call out Lesnar, threatening to retire him.

Riddle has used Twitter to criticize Goldberg in the past. He was also involved in a Twitter feud with Chris Jericho as well.

Orton is currently in a storyline with Edge, and the two are expected to meet at WrestleMania. As part of the storyline, Matt Hardy, who was demanding to know why Orton assaulted Edge last month, was brutally attacked by Orton again on this week's episode of RAW.

As stated previously, Orton and Riddle have not had many on-screen interactions throughout their careers except at this past year's Survivor Series, where Riddle picked up a pin on Orton in a Survivor Series match. Riddle's reaction was shown on a behind the scenes video from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel.