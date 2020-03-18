On tonight's AEW Dynamite when upcoming matches were promoted by commentary, graphics showed "next Dynamite" instead of "next week."

TNT is still planning on airing Dynamite live next week, but AEW President Tony Khan and others felt that it shouldn't be taken for granted right now that there will be a show next week, according to PWInsider.

AEW didn't want to guarantee anything next week if things change due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but if the show goes on, then the announced matches from tonight's broadcast will happen next week.

It hasn't been officially announced, but it's likely next week's show (and the following weeks to come) will continue to happen at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The current lineup for next week looks like:

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Cody, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Matt Hardy) in a Blood and Guts Match

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match

* Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (Parking Lot Street Fight)

With Nick Jackson out thanks to an ambush by the Inner Circle, Matt Jackson called in a favor and Matt Hardy debuted on tonight's Dynamite.