Chavo Guerrero is part of the KAYfABE project which is being led by Amy "Lita" Dumas, Christy Hemme and Gail Kim. KAYfABE is an upcoming drama series which is being told through the lens of females. Guerrero joined Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman recently to discuss the project on our The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"Amy, Gail and Christy are all good friends of mine and colleagues. So, when Gail called me and was on the phone with the other two, she said they had something that they wanted me to be involved with. I said, 'Ok, what is it?' They said I first had to sign an NDA and I signed it and they explained it to me," said Guerrero.

"What better time to have three women executive producers put on a show that is their voices? It's awesome. You see the trailer with tape over their mouths and they're often directed to do what they're told. That's not just for women in the industry as it's sometimes for men too who are told, 'Know your role and shut your mouth.' For these girls to break out of that and be able to say what they wanna say in a show is really cool. I'm really looking forward to being a part of this and getting this thing on the road."

Guerrero worked with all three women while in WWE and then worked again with Hemme and Kim in TNA/Impact. He talked about working with the three of them on a creative level for KAYfABE.

"It was definitely fun. This is what I've said forever: we've all gotta work and pay bills and sometimes work sucks [laughs]. But when you can do it with your friends and with people you respect, it's not like work. It's fun and it's doing a job that doesn't feel like a job. That's kinda what this is as we're shooting ideas against each other and I get to put my skills to work. Others get to put their skills to work and you can see the machine start moving. It's a cool process," stated Guerrero.

Another name attached to KAYfABE is Jimmy Jacobs who is currently an Impact producer and was a WWE writer. Guerrero talked about working with Jacobs.

"I didn't know Jimmy very much as we just crossed paths a couple of times," admitted Guerrero. "Working with him on this project… I like Jimmy because he walks to the beat of his own drum. I respect that and respect somebody that's comfortable in his own skin and doesn't mind being different. He's got his painted toenails and wears certain clothes. He's got his own style but it's also kinda Jeff Hardy-ish.

"Also, Jimmy's got a great mind for wrestling and a good eye for things. We just kinda started but I'm looking forward to seeing what's gonna come out of the guy's mouth. He's got a lot of hidden talents."

Guerrero said they did lock horns in a three-way match at an indie show that was just okay because it took place outdoors and on a hard ring. He added that if they had had the chance to work together more, then he thinks they would have done well.

There seems to be an influx of pro wrestling scripted series in Hollywood in recent years with GLOW and now KAYfABE. Guerrero was asked if he's noticed a boom of wrestling in Hollywood as of late.

"Thank God that I grew up with a mentor in Gene LaBell. He was the wrestling guy in Hollywood for years," stated Guerrero. "Now he's getting up there in age and he's passing a lot of it on to me which is great. So, to be able to carry the torch a little bit and then follow in my Uncle Mondo's footsteps – he was a stunt man for many years – so being the wrestling guy in Hollywood is a good thing. You create a little niche for yourself."

He noted that pro wrestling is very specialized and wrestling in Hollywood is even more specialized. But he said that after decades in the ring, he's enjoying being behind the camera as a creative mind now.

Chavo Guerrero's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily.