- In the video above, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Fallah Bahh, Joey Ryan, Taya Valkyrie, Tenille Dashwood, and others sent a message of safety to the fans. The wrestlers encouraged people to stay home during the current coronavirus outbreak. As noted, Impact Wrestling has cancelled events through April 25, including the upcoming Rebellion PPV in New York City.

- ROH has cancelled events through May 31, but in an effort to get content to its fans the ROH roster will be posting various blogs. Joe Hendry, Beer City Bruiser, Rhett Titus and others have already posted some of their thoughts.

- NJPW Wrestle Dynasty is scheduled for August 22 at Madison Square Garden and the pre-sale for the event is on April 8. The video below hypes the upcoming event and explains how fans can sign-up for the pre-sale. As of now, Wrestle Dynasty is still on NJPW's schedule, but other shows have been cancelled up until April 11.