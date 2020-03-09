WWE announced that Paige and Jeff Hardy will be appearing on SmackDown this Friday night on FOX.

It was announced that Paige, who was forced to undergo emergency surgery last week to remove an ovarian cyst, will be appearing on the show to confront Bayley.

It will be Paige's first appearance on RAW or SmackDown since The Kabuki Warriors dropped her as their manager on RAW last October.

Hardy announced last week that he was cleared to return to action. He suffered a leg injury last year shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April of 2019, and suffered some personal setbacks during that time.

After being arrested last October, Hardy checked himself into inpatient rehab for the first time in his life. He is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36, for charges related to the arrest.