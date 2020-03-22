Matt Hardy debuted on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as the show went off the air. For the upcoming Blood and Guts Match it will be between The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Hardy) vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara) at a currently unknown date.

Hardy entered the match after Matt Jackson called in a favor to fill in for Nick Jackson. Nick was ambushed by the Inner Circle a couple weeks ago and is out indefinitely.

With his WWE contract expiring on March 1, Hardy decided to go to AEW rather than stick with WWE or possibly work in NXT.

Yesterday, Hardy thanked the fans on social media, noting that whether they felt he made a good or bad decision, he appreciated that people cared.

"Social Media is the ultimate melting pot of opinions. My recent feedback has been monumental. For everyone that's bombarded me with adoration, joy & support... THANK YOU. If you're not happy with MY career decision & have let me know about it... Thank you. I'm flattered you care."

Also on Twitter, a fan commented that he would enjoy seeing Matt show up in NJPW one time. Hardy revealed it's a possibility, thanks his new contract.

"My contract would allow that," Hardy responded. "Truth be told, I'd love the opportunity to perform on a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in some capacity."

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have already made a handful of appearances for NJPW over the past few months. AEW President Tony Khan has previously said he's fine with some of his talent working in NJPW, as long as it doesn't interfere with AEW dates.

"I think they are a great company, and a lot of my people have worked shows there," Khan said. "I have no problem with guys going as long as it doesn't interfere with what we are doing on Wednesdays and with our Pay-Per-Views."

Matt Hardy is scheduled to have a one-on-one confrontation with Chris Jericho on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

Social Media is the ultimate melting pot of opinions. My recent feedback has been monumental.



For everyone that's bombarded me with adoration, joy & support.. THANK YOU.



If you're not happy with MY career decision & have let me know about it.. Thank you. I'm flattered you care. pic.twitter.com/PI1uuiNv06 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020