- Arn Anderson did his Coach's Corner segment in the video above, talking about last night's match where Cody lost to MJF at AEW Revolution. Near the end of the bout, MJF popped Cody with his ROH Diamond Ring to help him get the pinfall victory. Also during the match, Cody mistakenly kicked Anderson, and AA commented about what happened.

"I'm just glad Cody wasn't meaning to kick me because, buddy, he jarred me, arm went numb, I didn't know what happened," Anderson said. "It's been awhile since I had a whack like that. I tell ya, from that point on I didn't know what was going on. I'm just not happy with the results of the match, as you can imagine."

- Earlier this month Chris Jericho brought in his "hired gun" Jeff Cobb to face—and eventually lose to—Jon Moxley on Dynamite. As noted, AEW made a contract offer to Cobb, but as of last night, Cobb has not signed a contract with AEW (h/t PWInsider).

- To close out last night's Revolution PPV, Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho. Moxley's wife, Renee Young, was reportedly backstage at the show to watch her husband win the title. She also posted a photo of Moxley holding up the title with the caption, "CHAMP."