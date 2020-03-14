While the likelihood of WrestleMania 36 taking place on April 5 is dwindling by the day, it was announced today by the United States Government that the UK and Ireland have been added to the US travel ban list. It begins midnight (ET) on Monday.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban between the United States and Europe due to the Coronavirus situation, initially excluding the UK and Ireland. In the unlikely scenario that WWE's biggest show of the year goes on as scheduled, fans from those countries will now not be able to see it live.

As noted, Tampa officials have said they are likely going to "pull the plug" on the event, if WWE doesn't do so first.

WWE confirmed they have a contingency plan in place if the show does get cancelled.

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's statement reads.