Cody will face Lance Archer in the TNT Championship Tournament Finals at Double or Nothing on May 23. The winner of the tournament will become the inaugural AEW TNT Champion.

An official location has yet to be announce for the upcoming PPV, although AEW reportedly has plans to move back to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, beginning next week.

On tonight's Dynamite, Cody beat Darby Allin, and Archer defeated Dustin Rhodes in the semi-final round.

Of course this was going to get bloody #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GW9FiNW974 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 30, 2020







