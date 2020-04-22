Diamond Dallas Page is taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously.



DDP previously released videos related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic detailing how to safely introduce new food items into your house and celebrating Jake "The Snake" Roberts returning to the Page household. Roberts was self-quarantining in Atlanta before his return because DDP was concerned about infecting his new baby with the virus.

"He had a baby in the house and nobody needs to be sick around a baby," Roberts told The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. "He took the hard line and said, 'Dude, if you leave, you can't come back.' I had to do it for AEW as I wanna help these guys. Now I'm paying for it brother."

DDP posted another coronavirus video onto the DDP Yoga YouTube channel detailing how he, his family and Roberts have dealt with the pandemic. DDP and his daughter say the former reacted to the virus early on in the process, noting the extra work put into sanitizing the house to keep it safe. He said he had to close the DDP Yoga studio in the area because an employee visited a Waffle House exposed to the virus.

The video also reveals more about DDP's decision to let Roberts return to his home. DDP and Roberts went into detail about the latter's brief time living in a hotel. Roberts said he didn't want to miss anything having just signed with AEW.

"My fear was that if I missed one, something would happen and I wouldn't be needed anymore," Roberts said. "So stupid man. You know, I just...so insecure man. I'm so insecure. So I had to go."

DDP was excited for Roberts and understood why he had to go, but couldn't let him back in the house. DDP reiterated his concern for the safety of his family meant Roberts had to stay out of the house for a while if he left, but he understood why Roberts left.

"I tell him, I said, 'Jake, if you leave bro, and I understand you have to, but I'm just telling you I'm not kicking you out of here, but I can't let you come back in. I've got the baby here, and I don't want to be at risk on top of that,'" DDP said. "I didn't really want to let him go, but I can't hold him here, and he has that opportunity with AEW so, I'm not going to say not do it. I know when I was working with Randy Savage, man, and he kept dropping those elbows on my rib cage.



"I pissed blood for 13 out of 15 weeks. I never told anybody. I went to see my own doctor and he said, 'You need to stop.' I'm like, 'Pfft, I ain't stopping.'"

Roberts wasn't upset with DDP's decision saying it was his house and he could do what he wanted. He said he took all of his things to Jacksonville

when he went to the television tapings because he understood he couldn't come back.

Roberts stayed in a hotel and was fine with that until the quarantine got serious. DDP said he decided Roberts should come back after a the latter's tweet about his loneliness.

"He sent out this tweet, and I felt really bad because I wanted to say, 'Hey, if you come back, here is what we're going to do,'" DDP said. "But, you know, talking to my daughter, and we had the little baby there and she loves Jake. He's like a serious uncle to them. or real he's a part of our family.

"And now he's got four walls, nobody is there, and I just said to Brit, 'You know, big picture is he helped me do all this, so I think we got to give him an opportunity.' She goes like, 'Oh, how are we going to do it?'"

The video ends with Roberts walking into the house with two rolling suitcases.

You can see the whole video above.