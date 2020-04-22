Last week, MJF tweeted out he was dealing with an "issue" that is keeping him out of action.

"I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys," MJF wrote. "I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can't comment on what the issue is at this time."

A few days later MJF tweeted he might need surgery.

"My issue has gotten worse, It's looking like I might need surgery. I'm genuinely trying my very best to comeback for you guys."

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, MJF said he's been out of action because while gambling he threw too much cash and sustained a severe hangnail injury. The camera would pan back to show MJF's arm in a sling with his pinky wrapped up. MJF then said when he makes his return to the ring he'll become AEW World Champion.

As Wrestling Inc. first reported, MJF was among those who were not at the most recent AEW tapings in Georgia.

You can check out MJF's segment in the video below.

