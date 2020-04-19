WWE paid dividends to investors that could have paid the salaries of the 38 recently released WWE talent for eight months, according to an SEC filing made by the company (h/t to Bleeding Cool).



WWE had a mass release of talent on Wednesday, including the likes of Rusev and WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle. The cuts were announced amid a host of coronavirus related business changes Vince McMahon revealed during a call with company talent. WWE will reportedly save $703,000 a month from the talent cuts and $4 million from all business changes, including halting the move to the new headquarters for the time being.



In a short press release on Thursday, the company revealed WWE's "Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock." The dividends will go on record June 15, 2020 while the payments will be made June 25, 2020.



The most recent filing that can be found is from 2019 and listed 43,739,412 shares of Class A common stock and 34,303,438 shares of Class B common stock outstanding. That is over 78 million shares, and at 12 cents per share, equates to slightly under $9.4 million scheduled to be paid out to investors later this summer. Vince McMahon will make almost $3.5 million based off the total shares he was last known to own.



This announcement comes after the XFL, McMahon's start-up spring American football league, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday. Amidst the bankruptcy filings, it was revealed WWE owned 23.5 percent of Class B shares in the football league, even though McMahon previously stated the wrestling company would not fund the start-up league.