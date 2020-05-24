AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title at Double or Nothing by choking out his opponent, Brodie Lee. At the post-PPV virtual media scrum it was announced Moxley will defend his title against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest.

Cage debuted at the PPV, winning the Casino Ladder Match to earn himself a future AEW World Title Match.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Moxley about his thoughts on Cage as his next challenger.

"They sure aren't getting any smaller, are they?" Moxley joked. "From what I've seen, I'm really impressed, honestly, I've seen him in the ring before and he's one of those guys who defies all physics and logic. Not unlike Brodie Lee, just an incredible athlete that can do things a guy that size shouldn't be able to do. That's a whole new can of worms, oh man, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.

"He's an exception talent. I don't know anything about him personally or what his attitude is. He's now aligned with Taz and everybody knows Taz's personality. If he's anything as a manager, like he was as a competitor then it's going to be an aggressive situation. So, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it."

AEW President Tony Khan also gave his thoughts on Cage, which you can check out here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.