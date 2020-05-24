At the post-Double or Nothing virtual media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan announced AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Brian Cage at this year's Fyter Fest.

Cage made his AEW debut at tonight's PPV as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match, which he would win. Taz is working as Cage's manager.

Since Cage won the Casino Ladder Match, he earned a future title shot, which will come in the not too distant future. Khan noted more details will be announced on Wednesday's Dynamite.

Moxley retained his title at the PPV against Brodie Lee by choking him out and forcing the referee to call for the bell. If you missed Double or Nothing, check out the results here.

AEW also announced its next PPV, All Out, will be on September 5.