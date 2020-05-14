Since their initial debut on NXT four years ago, Heavy Machinery has been a two-man wrecking crew. Both Otis and Tucker have dominated the tag team division, even after they made both their Raw and SmackDown debuts.

Now that Otis is this year's Men's Money In The Bank winner, Otis has been flying solo as of late. Though many might see this as the end of Heavy Machinery, Otis is hopeful that he and "Tucky" will get back together soon.

"It'll be four years this July 22nd, that we were a tag team," Otis announced in his interview on WWE's The Bump. "When we got together, we didn't really know each other. We started getting paired up. Everyone was like you guys are going to love each other.

"When I met Tucky, he was a stud. He was an amateur wrestler like I am. For all our years in NXT, and all the love that we got there, it's always been a great time. My favorite times with him will always be when we were on the road sharing moments. He's my road wife."

Speaking of established friendships in the business, Otis and Chad Gable seem to be quite close in real life. Otis believes that Gable could be the most elite wrestler in WWE.

"Me and Chad Gable were former teammates for Minnesota Storm. It's a Greco-Roman wrestling club," Otis explained. "I met him around 2011 - 2012 at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. We really hit it off. We basically had the same intensity. We shared our love for weightlifting at the same time.

"He's a machine. That is why Chad Gable is probably the most elite athlete we've seen in WWE in the present day. He pushes me and he makes sure to be smart about it, especially with the heavy training."

You can watch Otis' full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.