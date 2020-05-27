Shortly after announcing that tickets would be on sale for their No Holds Barred Vol 2 "DEATHMATCH DRIVE IN" event, ICW New York sold out the show on the same day. The show is set to be held on June 27 at Atlantic City, NJ. Instead of having fans in an arena, fans will drive to the outdoor event and stay in their cars for the show.

Tickets for the event were limited as to respect social distancing guidelines. ICW New York released a set of guidelines and rules for fans attending the event. The statement said that there will be a 50 car limit per NJ state law, guest must remain in their cars, ICW staff will be wearing masks and staff and performers will have their health monitored in the weeks leading up to the event.

A card has not been announced for the event so far. However, wrestlers like Chris Dickinson, Casanova Valentine and SHLAK were some that were tagged in tweets promoting the event.

Indie promotions have needed to take their own measures to ensure they can remain running after the pandemic is over after having to cancel events during WrestleMania weekend. Some of relied on partnerships with IWTV to help gain exposure.

ICW New York's Atlantic City show is one of the few indie events being held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Gangrel's promotion, GWA Feeding South Florida, recently held an event in Florida, and another indie event was held in San Diego, CA.

You can view the promotional tweets from ICW New York below:

ANNOUNCEMENT??



"So you thought the world was coming to an end?"



No Submissions, No DQ,

No Rules, No Holds Barred Volume 2 "DEATHMATCH DRIVE IN"



Tickets On Sale Tomorrow 2pm ET! EXTREMELY LIMITED! pic.twitter.com/YJXVq9FeSK — ? ICW: No Holds Barred ? (@ICWNEWYORK) May 27, 2020

??SHOW INFORMATION PLEASE READ ??



SATURDAY JUNE 27TH - ATLANTIC CITY NJ



No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules NO HOLDS BARRED "Deathmatch Drive In"



Tickets on Sale TODAY at 2pm ET at https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 ACT QUICK... EXTREMELY LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE! pic.twitter.com/J8sEB8YHKw — ? ICW: No Holds Barred ? (@ICWNEWYORK) May 27, 2020