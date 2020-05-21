Shad Gaspard's wife Siliana took to Instagram today and issued a statement on behalf of the family.

Siliana thanked everyone for their prayers and support, and paid tribute to her husband. She also commented on the support Shad has received from his friends, fans and colleagues. She ended her statement by saying Shad will always be their real life super hero.

"Aryeh, myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad," she wrote. "Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brught joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature. The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine. We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts. Shad was and will always be our real life super hero. I love you more, my love [heart emoji]"

Shad was declared dead at the age of 39 on Wednesday after his body was found at around 1:30am local time by two people who were walking the shore near Venice Beach, CA. He went missing on Sunday after he and his 10 year old son were caught in a strong rip current. Shad instructed the first-responding lifeguard to first help his son, and that saved his son's life. You can read full details on the accident, with reactions from around the pro wrestling world, by clicking here. We have details on recent WWE tributes to Gaspard at this link, and JTG's video of a beach memorial for Shad at this link.

You can see Siliana's full IG post below: