It was announced on Wednesday that the show Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 will be cancelled following the death of Japanese pro wrestling star Hana Kimura, who was one of the show's stars.

Fuji TV made the following statement on the cancellation:

"We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program. We also deeply mourn the bereaved families," the statement read, via Deadline. "Regarding 'TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO: 2019-2020,' we have decided to stop recording, broadcasting, and distribution on FOD in the future. We take this issue very seriously and would like to continue to earnestly respond to it."

Kimura passed away at the age of 22 due to an apparent suicide according to Japanese media outlets, although the cause of death has not been made official. Police reports have indicated that there was no foul play involved in her death.

Kimura was apparently sent a series of negative comments online due to an incident on the show where she kicked the hat of one of her roommates for ruining her wrestling gear. Japanese government officials are now discussing new cyberbullying laws in response.

Many wrestlers on social media have posted touching tributes for Kimura. Others have called for an end to cyberbullying and better social media etiquette.