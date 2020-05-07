This week's AEW Dynamite featured Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy going against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight. Thanks to the assist from the other members of Inner Circle, Jericho and Guevara were able to overcome and pick up the victory after a crazy battle.

The other Elite members were noticeably absent, which was mentioned by commentary during the match. Specifically, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks are still at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We miss The Young Bucks," Jim Ross said. "We're observing this COVID situation. [They have] family and a newborn. Of course, folks are asking, 'Where is Kenny's partner, Hangman Page?' Same story. COVID virus. Social distancing."

As first reported by Wrestling Inc., The Young Bucks and Page were also absent from last month's tapings in Georgia.

Hardy and Omega will again team-up next week against Santana and Ortiz.