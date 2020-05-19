This week, the first-round matches concluded in the #1 Contenders Tournament, which will determine who will face the Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, at a later date.

Tonight's matches had Rhino facing Ace Austin, and Michael Elgin taking on Sami Callihan.

It was announced earlier this week, that Ken Shamrock was not cleared to compete, after sustaining injuries from Michael Elgin last week while being interviewed on the "Locker Room Talk" with Madison Rayne. Impact Management decided that Austin would be the best replacement for Shamrock.

In the first match, Rhino had the upper hand at the beginning of the match. Everything changed when Austin found a way to hit Rhino with a stick, while the referee's back was turned. Austin was able to grab the pin and win the match.

The show ended with Elgin vs. Callihan. Callihan was having a hard time during the match, due to an ankle injury he received in his match against Shamrock, at Rebellion. It was anyone's game, until Elgin connected the Elgin Bomb, and won the match, cleanly.

Next week, the semi-finals will take place. Those two matches will be:

Ace Austin vs. Hernandez

Trey vs. Michael Elgin

Also on next week's card, Cody Deaner will find a partner to face The North for their Impact Tag Team Championships at The Deaner Compound, and a Knockouts rematch will take place between Havok and Kimber Lee.