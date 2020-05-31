Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda where he discussed being allowed to do unscripted promos in WWE. He also talked about the topic of cyberbullying.

The topic came up after many wrestlers and talents have sent out tributes in response to the tragic death of Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura.

McIntyre sent out a short but important message. He talked about self-reflection and having empathy for others.

"I mean, there are so many scenarios and situations around the world that are incredibly upsetting," McIntyre admitted. "I don't think that Drew McIntyre is the person that should be speaking on it. I think you should just ask yourself, you know, 'Would I like it if somebody said that to me?' It's as simple as that.

"It takes a lot of effort to not be nice and doesn't take any effort to be nice. Just be nice."