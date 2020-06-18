As previously reported, Kevin Owens did not attend Wednesday's WWE television tapings.

Despite living in the area, Owens decided not to appear due to a developmental talent testing positive COVID-19 earlier this week. WWE told talent months ago that they did not have to work during the coronavirus pandemic if they felt uncomfortable, and would not be punished for their decision.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens' wife's grandfather passed away from COVID-19 in the past couple of weeks. Owens' family was obviously concerned about him working in the building where someone had just tested positive for the disease.

Owens is expected to return at the next set of television tapings. The next set of RAW tapings are scheduled for June 29th.

Owens last appeared on last Monday's RAW where he defeated Angel Garza.