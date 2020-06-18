CM Punk returned to this week's WWE Backstage and talked with the panel about this past Friday's WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Daniel Bryan and the new champ, AJ Styles.

Punk said while the match itself was on point, it was the lack of a live audience that made it difficult for him to really get into the match like he had hoped.

"I couldn't put my thumb on exactly why I didn't feel like it was as great — like, on paper, I was excited to watch this, but I couldn't, fully, one-hundred percent get into it," Punk said. "Both guys, some of the best and I've watched them personally have great matches in VHW halls in the indies, sometimes in front of no people. I think what was missing was the people.

"It was a good match and I wanted it to be great. It was missing that something and I think that something was the fans and the electricity. The wrestlers feeding off that electricity and there being a third member of the dance group to kind of help it along. Structurally, fundamentally, I can't say a bad thing about it, but there was just one little nagging thing. I'm watching it, I was just like, 'What is it? What is it? What is it?' I think it was the lack of people that hurt it for me."

During his appearance, Punk also gave his thoughts about the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Randy Orton and Edge at WWE Backlash. Punk also noted he was scheduled to win the 2008 Royal Rumble before John Cena's return from injury.

