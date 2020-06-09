Before this week's episode, Impact Wrestling announced via Twitter that they were going to address the state of the Impact World Championship this week, and whether or not their current champion, Tessa Blanchard, was going to be stripped of the title.

Executive Vice President, Scott D'Amore, came out to address that said question. But before he was able to do so, the No. 1 contender of the Championship, Ace Austin, interrupted his announcement, by proclaiming that he should be handed the title after his successful win last week.

Not only did Austin come out to confront D'Amore, but so did Michael Elgin, and a returning Eddie Edwards. After hearing everyone's gripes and concerns, D'Amore made a huge announcement about what's to come in regards to their shot at the Championship.

On Saturday, July 18, at Slammiversary, Blanchard will return to defend her Championship in a five-way match. Her opponents will be Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin and Trey Miguel.

As noted earlier in this story, Austin won the #1 Contenders Tournament last week, after defeating Zachary Wentz, who took Trey's place last week, after he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

Both Elgin and Edwards were supposed to face Blanchard in a triple threat match at Rebellion for the Championship this past April, but Edwards and Blanchard were unable to attend, due to travel difficulties, via the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the updated card for Slammiversary thus far:

Five-Way Match for the Impact World Championship

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin vs. Trey Miguel

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next several weeks.