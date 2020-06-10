Matt Riddle recently spoke with the Hindustan Times where he discussed his recent move to SmackDown, and the shots he has taken at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. He gave his thoughts on their reactions to the comments he has made on them.

"I don't want to make anybody really mad or upset. But people take things extremely personal and get offended pretty easily, especially in pro wrestling," Riddle stated. "You would think people would have thick skins but a lot of them don't. You can rub them the wrong way very quickly. When it comes to people that matter, people that are important, people that sign my checks, I haven't upset any of them. They all like me and that's what matters to me."

"There might be some other wrestlers, I won't mention names, they might be jealous because I am the new toy coming in. But at the end of the day, it's just egos and money. Some people might get upset as I called somebody out or got them upset but that's my job. My job is to make people care about what I am doing. And Sometimes I am going to ruffle some feathers for real and I am gonna get people really mad for real. But I can tell you this, my employer does not mind. Some of the toys in the toy chest mind but that's not my problem either.

"If they have a problem they can say it to me, we can deal with it. And you know I fought in the UFC, I am a pretty bad person. If they want to step up to the plate then they are more than welcome to. I am also willing to have an intellectual conversation about it and we can talk about our differences."

Despite reports that Vince McMahon was not happy with Riddle's social media comments, Triple H said that there is no heat between Riddle and McMahon. However, Riddle revealed that McMahon has taken Riddle's demeanor and personality as disrespect.

"I think they take my demeanor and my mindset or how I look at things as disrespect. I think even Vince might have taken it as me being disrespectful," Riddle revealed. "When I talked to Goldberg, I told him I wasn't being disrespectful, I was just telling the truth and me being honest."

Riddle had said on a NXT promotional video that he wants to retire Lesnar. Riddle and Lesnar had a confrontation at the Royal Rumble where Lesnar said that the two would never work with each other. Riddle talked about how Lesnar misunderstood his comments and how he can change Lesnar and Goldberg's minds.

"Brock Lesnar misunderstood what I was saying. I said I want to retire you, It's been my goal since I started wrestling," Riddle said. "It is because in my head it was that I would become a legend in the process. It just happens that I am still going and the match might actually happen. That's it, bro. And Brock took that a little sideways. There's nothing personal, it's just business. End of the day, somebody like Goldberg, I hurt his ego a little bit.

"With Brock, like somebody wants to retire, it hurt his ego a little bit. I get it but I don't get it because if somebody did that to me I would be flattered as someone's talking about me. Somebody is basing their entire career on retiring me because I am that good. But they don't understand it that way, they don't see it that way and they take it as disrespect. And that's how they take it, it's fine. All I can do is change their mind. I can do that with money or become more popular, so that's what I will do."